Paige VanZant Chokes Out U.S. Soldier ... Puts Him To Sleep

Yes, this is REAL!!!!!
UFC superstar Paige VanZant was giving a rear naked choke demonstration to U.S. troops during a USO event with Max Holloway ... when she actually CHOKED OUT THE DUDE UNCONSCIOUS!!!
VanZant had selected a volunteer who agreed to let Paige apply the choke in front of a crowd of very excited soldiers.
But, just a few seconds after she began to squeeze, the soldier's lights went out -- and when Paige released the hold, he collapsed to the floor.
Don't worry ... the soldier got right up and appeared to be okay -- even waving to the crowd, which had erupted in cheers!