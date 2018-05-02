TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Paige VanZant Chokes Out U.S. Soldier ... Puts Him To Sleep

5/2/2018 12:27 PM PDT

Paige VanZant Chokes Out U.S. Soldier, Puts Him To Sleep

EXCLUSIVE

Yes, this is REAL!!!!!

UFC superstar Paige VanZant was giving a rear naked choke demonstration to U.S. troops during a USO event with Max Holloway ... when she actually CHOKED OUT THE DUDE UNCONSCIOUS!!!

VanZant had selected a volunteer who agreed to let Paige apply the choke in front of a crowd of very excited soldiers. 

But, just a few seconds after she began to squeeze, the soldier's lights went out -- and when Paige released the hold, he collapsed to the floor. 

Don't worry ... the soldier got right up and appeared to be okay -- even waving to the crowd, which had erupted in cheers!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web