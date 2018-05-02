Tristan Thompson Heckled With 'Khloe' Chant ... During Playoff Game

Tristan Thompson Heckled with 'Khloe' Chant During NBA Playoff Game

Toronto Raptors fans got straight-up PERSONAL when taunting Tristan Thompson during Tuesday night's playoff game ... with hundreds of people in the arena shouting, "KHLOE!!!"

Tristan and the Cavs were at Air Canada Centre for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals -- when Tristan stepped to the free throw line in a VERY close game.

The fans tried to do their part in messing with Tristan's head ... and began chanting the name of his baby mama whom he famously cheated on with multiple women.

But somehow, Tristan was able to tune out the haters ... and hit ALL FOUR of his shots from the line. The Cavs ended up winning the game in overtime.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto... pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

As far as we know ... Khloe's still in Cleveland with her new baby. The rest of her family flew the coop soon after she gave birth.