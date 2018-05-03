Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski Expelled from The Academy

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Booted from The Academy

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski have been expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after a vote by its Board of Governors.

Both Cosby and Polanski lost their Oscars memberships after the board met Tuesday night and decided to give them the boot "in accordance with the organization's Standard of Conduct."

According to the Academy ... "The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

The once-legendary TV dad was found guilty of sexual assault last week and is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Polanski remains a fugitive from justice in Europe for raping a 13-year-old girl 40 years ago in the U.S.

The expulsion of the disgraced comedian and film director isn't a first for the Academy -- it kicked Harvey Weinstein out of its Oscar club in October.