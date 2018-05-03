Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict is 'Mob Justice,' Says Wife Camille

Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Guilty Verdict is 'Mob Justice'

Bill Cosby is the victim of a lynch mob and straight-up got a heavy dose of mob justice in his sexual assault case ... this according to his wife.

Camille Cosby lashed out and viciously defended her husband of 54 years after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004. Camille released a statement ﻿... accusing the media of "frenzied, relentless demonization of him" and accepting Bill's accusers allegations without any proof.

For what it's worth ... a juror in the Cosby trial said what sealed the disgraced comedian's fate was his own admission. Camille went on to accuse the District Attorney's office of an unethical campaign to destroy Bill and called for a criminal investigation of "that D.A. and his cohorts."