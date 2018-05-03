Joe Namath Defends Kaepernick He's Good Enough to Be Signed!

Joe Namath Defends Colin Kaepernick, He's Good Enough to Be Signed!

Colin Kaepernick is now getting support (sorta) from one of the greatest QBs of all time -- with Joe Namath saying the guy DESERVES to be on an NFL roster.

Broadway Joe appeared on "Varney & Co." on FOX Business and went to bat for Kaep and Eric Reid -- who have both filed grievances against the NFL claiming they've been blackballed for kneeling.

"I think in Eric's case and even Kaepernick's case they're good enough players to be out there and having a job," Namath said.

"Why aren't they? I don't know. I don't believe in the collusion though, I think the NFL is smarter than that."

Namath did not explain why he thinks teams haven't signed the players.

Joe did argue back when the host suggested the kneeling hurt the game.

"I don't think the sport has been damaged, personally. The professional sport of football is going to stay and it's going to continue to grow."