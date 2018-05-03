Meek Mill Joins Pennsylvania Governor for Criminal Justice Reform Rally (LIVE STREAM)

Meek Mill Teams Up with PA Governor ... For Criminal Justice Reform

Meek Mill is getting back to work, but he's not quite in the studio just yet -- he's taking to the streets of Philly with PA's top dog ... demanding criminal justice reform.

Meek is set to join Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf Thursday for a "Call-to-Action" event, in which they and other special guests will be discussing how to make PA's criminal justice system more fair and focused on rehabilitation, as opposed to mere incarceration.

Keep in mind ... Meek was just sprung from prison last week. He's been out and about since then, but it looks like he's diving right back into what he said he'd do ... fight for people who are wrongly imprisoned.

A man of his word, indeed.