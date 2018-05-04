Floyd Mayweather Breaks Out Money Stacks ... On Private Jet

Who needs friends on your private jet when you have stacks of cash?

Floyd Mayweather doesn't ... showing off his empty "Air Mayweather" jet as he leaves Singapore on another one of his insanely expensive globe-trotting vacations.

Just a few days ago, Floyd was in Dubai -- shopping his face off. Then he was off to Singapore and then Indonesia.

Why all the stops? Because he can afford it.

In fact, Floyd spent some time on his plane counting his money -- 11 stacks of backpack cash -- all $100 bills.

Floyd has been known to walk around with $1 million in spending cash -- but this doesn't look like a milli. Wanna see what 7 figures in cash looks like? Click here for that.