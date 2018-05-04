Tyron Woodley Explains How to Fight Kanye West

Tyron Woodley Here's How I'd Fight Kanye West

Tyron Woodley told Van Lathan he was proud of the way he handled himself during the TMZ confrontation with Kanye West ... but he needs to be prepared in case they ever have to fight.

The UFC champ had been blowing us up to find out what went down at the TMZ office that day when the cameras weren't rolling ... so we let him ask away on "The Hollywood Beatdown."

And that's when he gave Van a quick lesson on how to fight your favorite rapper.

There's a lot more ... Tyron also weighs in on the Nick Diaz nightclub fight and daps up Dwyane Wade for cutting a $20,000 check to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.

