Kelly Rowland Praises Michelle Obama, She IS Forever First Lady

EXCLUSIVE

Kelly Rowland doesn't see any issue with Michelle Obama referring to herself as "Forever First Lady," because she says it wasn't her idea and besides ... everyone knows it's true.

We got the Destiny's Child singer at LAX Friday and asked about Michelle's new nickname -- which she recently embraced during a speech to high schoolers -- and she tells us it's well deserved.

Kelly raves about the former First Lady's character and dismisses our guy's notion that the moniker might be a tad cocky ... because the way students react to her and how much everyone loves her proves it.

Obama referred to herself as Forever First Lady at Better Make Room's 2018 College Signing Day at Temple University on Wednesday, telling the students ... "If I can be standing here as your 'Forever First Lady,' then you can do anything you put your mind to."

The students loved it, and clearly ... Rowland does too.