Kim Kardashian 20th High School Reunion Share and Cher Alike

Kim Kardashian Attends Cher Concert in Vegas for High School Reunion

Kim Kardashian hit up Cher's concert in Vegas Friday night with the girls from Marymount High School, class of 1998.

Kim and her classmates went on the road to continue their 20th high school reunion celebration.

No sign of Kanye at the concert or in Vegas. TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Kanye flew to Wyoming earlier this week so he could put the finishing touches on his albums.

We're told Kim has been watching Kanye like a hawk since his appearance on "TMZ Live" ... so maybe the Vegas girls trip is a good sign.