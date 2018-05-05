OBJ Orders 3 Pizzas ... Ends Up With 30!!

Odell Beckham Orders 3 Pizzas From Postmates, Ends Up With 30!

Breaking News

What's better than having 3 delicious pizzas delivered to your doorstep?? HOW ABOUT GETTING 30 PIZZAS?!

That's exactly what happened during Odell Beckham's first ever Postmates experience on Friday ... when the New York Giants superstar was hungry for some California Pizza Kitchen.

OBJ says he only ordered 3 different pies, but the order must've gotten mixed up along the way, 'cause the dude rolled up to his L.A. home with a TON of pizza.

The clip is hilarious ... Odell thankfully narrates the whole thing ... expressing his uncertainty about the food delivery's reliability to begin with, being a first-timer and all.

BTW -- Odell was only charged for the 3 pizzas he ordered, so it's safe to say he'll be a returning customer.