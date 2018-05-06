Bryant McKinnie To Kaepernick: I Beat NFL In Collusion Case!

Think it's impossible for an NFL player to win a collusion case against the league?

Bryant McKinnie says it's VERY possible -- and he's living proof.

The ex-NFL lineman says, just like Colin Kaepernick, he filed a grievance against the NFL back in 2002 when he felt the Minnesota Vikings and K.C. Chiefs had colluded against him and another player.

At the time, McKinnie was trying to work out his rookie deal -- and was pissed the Vikings were offering him a smaller signing bonus than a player who was taken AFTER him in the draft.

McKinnie claims the Vikings and the Chiefs had secretly teamed up to pay him (the 7th pick) and Ryan Sims (the 6th pick) less than the Cowboys paid Roy Williams (the 8th pick).

Bryant says the Vikings eventually folded and paid him what he wanted -- but only because his team had strong evidence to prove his claim.

He eventually dropped the case and signed his deal -- so, technically he didn't "win" but he got what he wanted.

Bottom line -- Bryant believes collusion is real and Colin has a real shot to win his case.