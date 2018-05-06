Lady Antebellum Messes Up National Anthem at Nashville Predators Hockey Playoff Game

Lady Antebellum Oh Say Can You See ... Us Screw Up the National Anthem

Lady Antebellum learned a hard lesson Saturday night ... the National Anthem is impossible to sing.

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were front and center at the playoff game between the Nashiville Predators and Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, when they sang the song famously messed up by so many.

They did not disappoint. Each sings a different verse during the pesky part of the tune, and the players try hard -- though don't succeed -- not to crack up.

Relax guys ... it's a badge of honor.