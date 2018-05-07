Master P Says LiAngelo Ball's NBA Dream Is Alive Despite Combine Diss

Master P LiAngelo Ball Can Still Make NBA ... Despite Combine Diss

LiAngelo Ball doesn't need to hustle up a day job just yet, 'cause even though he wasn't invited to the draft combine, Master P says LiAngelo's NBA dream is alive and well.

'Gelo declared for the draft some time ago ... and most people thought it'd be an uphill journey for him to be drafted being that he didn't play college ball, and the Lithuanian pro experiment was short-lived.

We got P at LAX and asked him if this setback means 'Gelo won't make his hoops dreams come true, and P is telling the kid not to lose hope.

"It isn't over for LiAngelo Ball, there's still summer leagues and I'm sure someone will pick him up."

P knows what he's talking about ... remember he was able to make a couple different NBA summer league teams back in the day, and came THIS close to actually being a regular season player.

See, LiAngelo ... there's still hope. Especially if you're a celebrity.