Kanye West in the Clear, Crips Threat Lifted

Kanye West can stop looking over his shoulder, if he ever was, because the Crips have no interest in kicking his ass, no matter what Daz Dillinger says ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources in Tha Dogg Pound rapper's old Long Beach 'hood tell us Crips leaders have called off the greenlight Daz called for last week. You'll recall, the day before Kanye was on "TMZ Live" last week -- saying 400 years of slavery sounded like a choice -- Daz asked for all Crips to "f**k up" Ye.

As scary as the recorded shout-out might have sounded ... we're told Kanye was never in any real danger because gang leadership wasn't looking for a fight with Kanye. Quite the contrary, we're told they'd love to have him visit the LBC and support the community.

As we first reported, Kanye's in Wyoming now working on his upcoming releases. When he was here at TMZ, he sounded anything but afraid of the threat. His security can stand down for real now.

Crisis averted.