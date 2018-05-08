Oscar De La Hoya 'Finalizing Contracts' For Chuck Liddell Comeback

Oscar De La Hoya says he's one step closer to getting Chuck Liddell back in the cage ... telling TMZ Sports he's "finalizing contracts" for a Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz fight!

We broke the story ... Oscar is starting his own MMA company and he's targeting the 48-year-old UFC Hall of Famer as his first fighter.

"We're finalizing contracts, getting everything rolling," Oscar says ... "I'm excited man!"

Oscar says he's been talking with 43-year-old Tito since he and the Ice Man have a crazy history -- but it's not a done deal yet.

"I think both guys are beasts, man ... they wanna fight each other? Hey, I'm ready."

Chuck hasn't fought professionally since June 2010 when he lost to Rich Franklin at UFC 115. Tito fought back in January 2017 when he submitted Chael Sonnen by rear naked choke at Bellator 170.

If they do fight, it would be the 3rd time Chuck and Tito have squared off -- with Chuck winning both of the previous fights.