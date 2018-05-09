Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Superhero Cartoon Series

TMZ

Cristiano Ronaldo I'm a Superhero Now! ... Launching Cartoon

5/9/2018 12:19 PM PDT

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo ... to the rescue?!

The soccer superstar just announced he's launching animated series called, "Striker Force 7" ... starring himself. 

"In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same," Ronaldo said in a statement. 

"That’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."

Cartoon Ronaldo will be rolled out in comics, publishing, gaming and digital content, according to Deadline.com.

Ronaldo's media empire is on fire right now ... he also just locked up a deal for a scripted drama on Facebook Watch about a high school girls soccer team in NY. 

