Eric Dickerson Says Saquon Won't Break My Record, 'Giants Have No Line!'

EXCLUSIVE
Eric Dickerson ain't worried EVEN A LITTLE BIT about Saquon Barkley breaking his NFL rookie rushing record -- telling TMZ Sports straight-up, "[the Giants] got no offensive line!"
The Hall of Famer was speaking with kids at Van Nuys Elementary School when he educated us about why he's confident the #1 pick in the draft won't come close to the 1,808 yards he put up in 1983.
"You gotta have a line," Dickerson said ... "Nothing against their line, but you gotta have a line!"
There's a lot more ... Dickerson also tells us why he's rooting for Todd Gurley to dominate in 2018 ("he's a good guy") and why he hopes the L.A. Rams stay away from free agent wide out Dez Bryant.