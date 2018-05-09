Eric Dickerson No Way Saquon Breaks My Record ... Giants Have No Line!

Eric Dickerson Says Saquon Won't Break My Record, 'Giants Have No Line!'

EXCLUSIVE

Eric Dickerson ain't worried EVEN A LITTLE BIT about Saquon Barkley breaking his NFL rookie rushing record -- telling TMZ Sports straight-up, "[the Giants] got no offensive line!"

The Hall of Famer was speaking with kids at Van Nuys Elementary School when he educated us about why he's confident the #1 pick in the draft won't come close to the 1,808 yards he put up in 1983.

"You gotta have a line," Dickerson said ... "Nothing against their line, but you gotta have a line!"

There's a lot more ... Dickerson also tells us why he's rooting for Todd Gurley to dominate in 2018 ("he's a good guy") and why he hopes the L.A. Rams stay away from free agent wide out Dez Bryant.