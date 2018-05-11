Johnny Depp Gets Shaved and Braided for Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp Check Out My New Rocker 'Do ... Braided Tail Included!!!

Johnny Depp's shaved off a lot of his famous flowing locks, and what's left is his new take on the mohawk 'cause ... rock 'n' roll, baby!

Johnny's taken the sides all the way down to his scalp but, instead of just rocking your standard mohawk, he's braided the tail end of it. Maybe a cool tip of the hat to Captain Jack Sparrow.

He also ditched his mustache and goatee. He'll be debuting the new look with his band, Hollywood Vampires, next week in Verona, NY.

We don't know if his bandmates -- Alice Cooper and Joe Perry -- will debut new hairstyles, too. If they do, it'll be tough to top their frontman's 'do.