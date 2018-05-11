Kendall Jenner Wears Completely See-Through Dress at Cannes

Kendall Jenner Yes Cannes Do ... When It Comes to Showing Boob

Kendall Jenner went from being barely covered in a bathing suit earlier in the day to practically naked walking a red carpet at Cannes.

Kendall required a mandatory double take in her sheer dress at the Chopard Secret Night party ... she arrived with very little support underneath. All she's wearing under her dress is a pair of nude underwear. They're hard to see but they're there.

Fact is, camera flashes have been known to expose a boob or two underneath sheer dresses ... and Cannes is known for being flash-heavy.

oops A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 11, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Still ... it appears Kendall knew exactly what she was doing, even if she played dumb on her Instagram.

Eat your heart out, Blake Griffin.