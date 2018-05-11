UFC Staffers Robbed at Gunpoint In Brazil

Breaking News

Scary moment for several UFC staffers -- who were robbed outside of the UFC 224 host hotel in Brazil on Thursday ... so says Dana White.

The UFC honcho says multiple people working on the UFC 224 event were shaken down for phones, wallets and passports. Miraculously, no one was injured, as first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

White says local police were called to the scene and are currently investigating -- speaking with victims, witnesses and reviewing security footage.

UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro will continue as planned with Amanda Nunes taking on Raquel Pennington in the main event on Saturday night.