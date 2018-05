Khloe Kardashian It's True, It's True!!!

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Baby True

Khloe Kardashian decided 1 month on earth was the time for the big reveal.

Khloe posted this video of baby True, who is 1-month old. Khloe's still in Celevland ... she hasn't been back to L.A. since the baby was born.

No sign of Tristan Thompson in the video, but we've been posting pics over the last week that clearly show they are together.

We're told the Kardashian's will have a big Mother's Day celebration at Kris' home ... no word on whether Khloe and True will join.

Cute kid, for sure.