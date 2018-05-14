TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Gronk Bikini Birthday Celebration ... Sexy Dance from Hot GF

5/14/2018 11:31 AM PDT

Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Birthday with Bikini Dance from Camille Kostek

Breaking News

Rob Gronkowski turns 29 today -- only 40 more years until his favorite number -- and he's celebrating with an insane trip to Jamaica with his bikini model girlfriend. 

Gronk and Camille Kostek have been living it up at some super fancy resort -- eating fruit, hiking to waterfalls and busting out some sexy bikini dances (thanks for that, btw).

Gronk seems to be in a good place -- as you can see at the end of the dancing video.

The two have been connected for years -- they were serious, then took some time apart ... but now they seem to be in full swing.

No word if a ring is in Camille's future ... but it sure seems to be headed in that direction.

No pressure, bro ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web