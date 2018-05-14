Kumail Nanjiani Bends the Knee to Meghan McCain ... In Fight Over Her Dad

Meghan McCain UNLOADED on "Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani Monday morning for essentially saying her father, John McCain, didn't do enough to stand up for victims of bigotry.

So, how did Kumail respond? With one of the nicest compliments ever.

Backstory ... Meghan was pissed over a tweet Kumail posted about the White House aide who caused outrage last week when she joked that John's opinions didn't matter because he's gonna die soon anyway.

"What was said about McCain was vile," Nanjiani wrote ... "but I wish the McCain’s had been as offended and vocal when vile stuff was said about other people/races/nationalities."

"Perhaps we wouldn’t be in this moment right now."

Meghan -- John's daughter -- was deeply offended and fired back Monday morning with a heated note and a video showing her dad shutting down anti-Obama supporters at a 2008 rally.

"You mean like he did here? I could give you literally thousands of examples of my father speaking up against bigotry of all kinds but this video sums it up pretty concisely," Meghan wrote.

"You know nothing about my family or my father Kumail, nothing."

Kumail responded a short time later ...

"Meghan, I did not mean to offend you. I could explain my point further but instead I will just say something I truly believe: if we had more politicians like your father, the world would be a better place."

Meghan thanked Kumail for his response -- and he wished her family well.