Melania Trump Hospitalized for Kidney Surgery

Melania Trump is hospitalized, and will be for several days, after having surgery Monday morning on her kidney.

The First Lady had a procedure called embolization done at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Embolization is considered a minimally invasive surgery, and involves cutting off blood flow to a particular part of the body. It's typically used to shrink a tumor or block an aneurysm ... although the White House isn't saying why Melania needed the procedure. They simply referred to it as "a benign kidney condition."

The surgery was a success and there were no complications, according to her office.

She's expected to remain at the hospital for the rest of the week.