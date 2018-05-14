'Harry & Meghan' Star I Might Not Look Like William, But ... I Nailed the Royal Accent!

'Harry & Meghan' TV Movie Star Says He Nailed William Role ... Sorta

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who played Prince William in Lifetime's "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" says even he was surprised when he wasn't given a prosthetic to play the future king of England.

We spoke to actor Burgess Abernethy about his role in the TV movie, which was met with a ton of criticism because a lot of viewers didn't think he looked anything like the real Wills -- and turns out, Burgess didn't think so either.

Burgess says hair, wardrobe and makeup helped a little, and he's still got the bald spot to prove it ... but ultimately, nailing the accent was his saving grace and helped him embody Will's spirit -- even if he's not a dead ringer for the guy. Like he says ... it was his own version of PW.

As for the haters ... seems there's only really one critique Burgess cares about.