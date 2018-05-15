Liziane Gutierrez Survives Botched Lipo Procedure After 5-Day Coma

Liziane Gutierrez Survives Coma After Botched Liposuction Procedure

Liziane Gutierrez -- the woman who accused Chris Brown of punching her in a Vegas hotel -- is lucky to be alive after a botched liposuction procedure that put her in a medically induced coma for several days.

Gutierrez flew to Istanbul last week to have a gastric balloon inserted into her stomach. We're told after an evaluation, docs decided that procedure was too risky -- so they went with liposuction instead.

We're told when she woke from the procedure, Liziane could barely breathe and docs discovered she'd developed a blood clot in her lung, so they decided to place her in a coma. A friend of Liziane's took to her Instagram page to let her fans know something had gone very wrong during the surgery.

Gutierrez tells us she was in the coma from Wednesday until Monday, when docs finally felt she was healthy enough ... she says she's still dizzy, but happy to be alive.

Gutierrez settled with Brown for the alleged punch after a nearly 2-year-long legal battle. Sources close to the model said it was for as much as $70k, but sources close to Brown heavily disputed that.

Liziane tells us blood tests done Tuesday showed signs of improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital by the end of this week.