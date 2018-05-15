Martha Stewart Oprah Smokes Weed? Whaaaaaaaa?!?!

Martha Stewart's Shocked to Hear Oprah Smokes Weed

EXCLUSIVE

Martha Stewart literally stopped in her tracks when our photog told her Oprah smokes weed ... and hilarity ensued.

We got Martha leaving ABC Studios in NYC on Tuesday and wanted to know what she'd recommend to O, now that Gayle King revealed earlier this week Oprah dabbles in a little Mary Jane every now and then.

Martha's genuinely shocked but then plays it coy when our guy asks her about her own recreational use with her boy, Snoop. Sounds like the start of a great joke -- Martha Stewart, Oprah and Snoop walk into a weed shop ...