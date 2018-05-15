Rudy Giuliani Trump Apology to McCain? ... Next Question

Rudy Giuliani Dodges Trump's Failure to Apologize to McCain

EXCLUSIVE

Rudy Giuliani stonewalled our photog who had a simple question ... shouldn't Trump apologize for the despicable remark one of his employees made about Senator John McCain?

Giuliani arrived at Reagan National Airport Tuesday and our guy -- like millions of Americans -- wanted to know how a decent person wouldn't say "I'm sorry" after an employee HE PICKED would say something so disgusting ... writing off an American hero struggling with brain cancer by saying he's "dying anyway."

Giuliani -- who has had no problem in the past speaking to the media on street corners, airports and other places -- shut our photog down, saying the airport wasn't the place to talk about it.