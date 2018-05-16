Enzo Amore Rape Investigation Closed ... No Charges

Enzo Amore Rape Investigation Closed, No Charges

Breaking News

Ex-WWE superstar Enzo Amore will NOT face criminal charges stemming from allegations he raped a woman in October 2017, the Phoenix Police Dept. has confirmed to TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported ... Philomena Sheahan claimed publicly Amore -- real name Eric Arndt -- got her "f**ked up" in a Phoenix hotel room with 2 friends and repeatedly raped her.

Amore had vehemently denied the allegations and vowed to cooperate with authorities. WWE fired him anyway back in January.

But now, Amore's attorney claims they were contacted by the Phoenix PD and were told, "there is insufficient evidence in this matter to warrant any criminal charges."

Amore says they were also told, "The matter will not be transferred to the County Attorney for prosecution, and that their investigation and case is closed."

"No charges were ever filed. The matter is closed," Enzo's attorney, Tom Cargill, adds.

The Phoenix PD tells TMZ Sports, "Your information is correct. This would not preclude the case from reopening should new evidence come to light."

As for Amore ... his attorney says the 31-year-old is "working diligently toward his next venture in the entertainment industry and looks forward to reconnecting with his fans in a big way in the very near future."