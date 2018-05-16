Steve Nash On Sports Betting Concerns 'Sh*t's Happened'

Steve Nash knows ... legalized sports betting won't go off without a hitch -- noting that in the past, "sh*t's happened."

There are concerns that the new Supreme Court ruling legalizing sports betting across the U.S. could lead to point shaving scandals ... like we've seen in the past at Arizona State and Boston College.

The suggestion is ... with sports betting being a hundred billion dollar industry and growing, there will be more incentive to pay off players to shave points or throw games.

But Nash doesn't seem too worried ... telling TMZ Sports, "I wouldn't [be concerned]. They're responsible young gentlemen of society."

He acknowledges some players will screw up -- but they're probably in the minority.

"Sh*t's happened over time. I'm sure something will happen. But people are responsible for themselves."

Translation ... if certain players break the rules, that's on them -- but don't let a few bad apples spoil the bunch.