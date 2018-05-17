Blac Chyna's House Manager, Patty, Dies After Stroke and Coma

Blac Chyna House Manager Dies from Stroke ... Taken Off Life Support

Blac Chyna's house manager died Thursday morning after her family made the decision to take her off life support ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... Patty, who also helped run Chyna's clothing line, suffered a stroke in July 2017 but continued to work afterward. She fell into a coma in December due to bleeding on her brain.

Sources close to her family tell us Patty recently suffered a third brain bleed and was declared brain-dead ... so the difficult decision was made to take her off life support. Patty's husband says her organs will be donated.

As we reported ... both Rob Kardashian and Tyga donated a lot of money to Patty's GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses while she was in a coma.

She was 34.

RIP