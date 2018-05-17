NFL's Derrius Guice Says He'd Go to Trump's White House If Invited

NFL's Derrius Guice If Trump Invited Me To White House ... I'd Go!

Washington Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice says he wouldn't be opposed to Donald Trump attending his games and says visiting the White House would be the "chance of a lifetime."

The former LSU star touched down at LAX for an NFLPA Rookie Premiere event ... rockin' his brand new Young Money diamond chain, given to him by Lil Wayne (he's signed to Weezy's agency).

But since Guice will be playing in D.C., we asked if he had any strong feelings about the President ... and he made it clear he has no animosity towards the guy.

"I mean he's running this country. Whatchu want me to do, hate a guy who's running this country? I stay in my lane, he stay in his."

When asked if he would accept an invite to visit the White House if Washington wins the Super Bowl, Guice explained why he would.

"If I get the chance, yeah. That's the chance of a lifetime," Guice said ... "They got a lot of history in that White House."

Obviously, Washington has to win games first ... but with Alex Smith at the helm and Guice in the backfield, you never know!