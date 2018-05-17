Liam Hemsworth Hikes with His Parents and They're Totally Shredded

Liam Hemsworth Good Genes, Mate!!! Mom & Dad Are Shredded

Liam Hemsworth gets his good looks and physique from his mama ... and his daddy, clearly!

The youngest Hemsworth bro was out hiking Wednesday with his parents -- looks like they were in the Malibu Hills -- and even though he lovingly referred to them as "oldies" ... their bods are totally camera-ready.

This pic bodes well for Chris and Liam's futures -- their dad, Craig, is completely yolked, and mom Leonie looks like she's ready to run a marathon. Even the family dogs look fit!

With genes this strong ... the whole family's winning.