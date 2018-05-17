Mac Miller's DUI Arrest No Nikes on My Feet ... But, Sweater's on My Face Leaving Jail

Mac Miller Leaves Jail Undercover After DUI & Hit and Run Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Mac Miller walked out of jail Thursday morning not wanting to talk about his DUI arrest -- and, apparently, not wanting folks to see his face either.

We got Mac leaving the slammer in Van Nuys late Thursday morning, where just hours earlier he had been locked up for allegedly crashing into a power pole and fleeing the scene ... all while drunk.

Our camera guy asks the hard questions. Why did he allegedly bail from the crash site? How much had he had to drink? What did he say to cops to get a glowing suspect review? And is this in any way related to his recent split from Ariana Grande?

Mac was having none of it ... although, we did get a groan out of him. Talk about no comment.

Ariana just tweeted, "Pls take care of yourself."