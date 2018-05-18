NBA's Elfrid Payton Reveals New Look After Chopping Signature Haircut

NBA's Elfrid Payton Chops Off Signature Hair ... Reveals New Look

WHY!?!?!?!?!

Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton looks like a completely different person now ... 'cause the dude just chopped off his signature hairdo ... and we really don't know what to do anymore.

The NBA baller might be most known for his Weeknd-esque hairstyle ... but that didn't stop him for following in the R&B singer's footsteps and parting ways with the beloved locks.

FYI -- the 24-year-old's barber teased last month that he might've done the deed ... and now we have confirmation that it wasn't a late April Fool's joke.

While we're mourning the loss of the locks ... Suns fans are probably rejoicing ... 'cause there have been several instances where his 'do got in the way of his game ... and many people have wanted him to get a new look for years.

Now we wait to see if it makes a real difference on the court ... or if it was all for naught.

But seriously ... pour one out for Elfrid's hair.