Prince Harry & Meghan Markle The Last Ride Together as Single Folk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Leave Home for the Wedding

Think of it as 'last call' for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- the couple's left their London home for the final time as unhitched peeps.

The betrothed duo was all smiles Friday as they pulled out of Kensington Palace, where they live, making the chauffeur-driven one-hour ride out to Windsor ... where the royal wedding will go down tomorrow.

They headed out shortly after the Palace's 11th hour shocker-- that Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle.

If they're at all superstitious this will be the last few hours Harry and Meghan will see each other before the big day. If they've got any jitters, they're hiding 'em well.

Meg's definitely got that royal wave thing down pat.