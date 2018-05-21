Jeffrey Tambor Wants to be in 'Arrested Development' Again Next Season

Jeffrey Tambor's unapologetic when it comes to lobbying for more work on "Arrested Development" ... sexual misconduct allegations be damned.
We got Jeffrey out Monday in NYC, and wanted to know if he's up for being on 'AD' for season 6? ICYMI ... Jeffrey showed up to the season 5 premiere last week alongside the 'Arrested' cast, which stands by him despite allegations he sexually harassed his assistant and a "Transparent" costar. Amazon fired him from "Transparent" in February, though he says he quit and denied the allegations.
'Arrested' creator Mitch Hurwitz reportedly said last week he stuck with Tambor for season 5 because the Netflix show had already been filmed when allegations first surfaced. That aside, Hurwitz said he wasn't gonna cut Tambor based purely on allegations.
For his part, Tambor told us the vibe on set is great ... so, if they're game, so is he.