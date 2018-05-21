Tom Brady Hit NYC with Gisele & Kids on Sunday Before OTAs

Tom Brady Hit NYC on Sunday with Wife, Kids ... Before Patriots OTAs

So, what's Tom Brady doing that's so important that he decided to skip the Patriots first organized team activity (OTAs) on Monday?

Turns out, the 40-year-old QB was hanging out with his wife and kids in New York City on Sunday morning, enjoying some brunch -- that a good enough excuse for you?

Tom, Gisele and 2 kids were spotted at a fancy restaurant in NYC without a care in the world ... enjoying some quality family time.

Of course, Monday morning is the beginning of the New England Patriots voluntary OTA program in Foxboro ... which Brady has regularly been a part of in the past.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Brady is unlikely to attend OTAs -- but the question remains ... with reported strife in the organization, will Brady report for mandatory mini-camp in June?

For the record, Brady has 8 Super Bowl appearances in his 18 seasons in the league -- so, you really that worried?