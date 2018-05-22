Royal Wedding's Bishop Curry A Rockstar in NYC The Love's Going Strong!

Bishop Curry Gets the Rockstar Treatment in NYC After Royal Wedding

Bishop Curry is getting major love in New York City after preaching about it at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

We got the bishop in NYC Tuesday, where he was making the media rounds after his powerful sermon, hypothesizing on a world where "love is the way." He was getting swarmed by fans on the street ... people asking questions, and wanting selfies.

Our photog asks if he thought he'd get this much attention prior to his Royal Wedding appearance -- he says no, but doesn't mind making folks a little happy because of it. That jibes with what he told us Monday ... that his message of love wasn't sappy BS.

He's also got some advice for any normies who aren't of Royal descent that might be tying the knot. Yep ... you guessed it.