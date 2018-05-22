Cristiano Ronaldo Beach Bummin' ... with Thonged-Out Baby Mama

Cristiano Ronaldo and Baby Mama In Thong Bikini Hit the Beach in Ibiza

Cristiano Ronaldo's got a big game coming up this weekend ... and the soccer god's preparing for it by enjoying a big serving of cake at the beach ... courtesy of his bikini-clad baby mama!!

The Real Madrid superstar and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted catchin' rays in Ibiza last week ... showing the forward lookin' carefree leading up to the Champions League Final against Liverpool on Saturday.

While the other kids didn't appear to make it on the trip, CR7's oldest son, Cristiano Jr., was in on the fun ... getting thrown into the water by his dad.

But, Cristiano and Georgina looked to be enjoying the beach day the most ... makin' out while lounging around in the sun.