Tyrell in 'Monster's Ball' 'Memba Him?!

Tyrell in 'Monster's Ball' 'Memba Him?!

Coronji Calhoun is best known for playing the tragically murdered Tyrell Musgrove -- opposite his on-screen parents, played by Halle Berry and Diddy -- in the dramatic 2001 film 'Monster's Ball.' Guess what he looks like now!