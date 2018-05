Lamar Odom's Dream Team Jordan, Magic, LeBron, Kareem ... And Who?!

EXCLUSIVE

It isn't Shaq. It ain't Larry Bird. And it isn't Kobe ... but Lamar Odom DOES have a final member in mind for his NBA dream team's starting five.

The first four are obvious: "Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar, Jordan, LeBron," he told TMZ Sports outside of Blind Dragon this week.

But the fifth member? Odom has someone off the wall for that spot.

Hint: It's a two-time NBA champion who once dated a Kardashian ...