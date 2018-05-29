LiAngelo Ball Has Dunk Sesh At Lakers Practice Facility

LiAngelo Ball Dunk Sesh At Lakers Practice Facility ... Is It FOR The Lakers?

Here's LiAngelo Ball putting on a dunk show ... something we know he can do ... but it's where he's doing it that's interesting -- 'cause the kid is throwing down at the Lakers practice facility.

'Gelo is working hard to get into the NBA ... and told TMZ Sports he had interest from teams when we got him and his dad, LaVar, out at LAX last week.

So, when it comes to the new footage of 'Gelo at the Lakers gym, we're wondering ... did 'Gelo slide in with his big bro, Lonzo, or is the team taking a real look at the middle Ball brother, making LaVar's dream of a Ball-filled Lakers roster closer to being a reality?

One thing's for sure ... 'Gelo can get up.