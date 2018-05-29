'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Enjoying a Couple O' Brews Before Saying 'I Do!'

'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Marries Girlfriend in Italy

Matthew Lewis is doing life right ... he found a partner for life who doubles as his drinking partner. That's the stuff dreams are made of right there.

Matthew -- the guy you know best as Neville Longbottom from the 'Harry Potter' films -- is in Portofino, Italy living the dream alongside Angela Jones. She was his fiancée when she carried their booze Sunday while relaxing on the sand before they said "I Do" on Monday.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

The news came as a bombshell to many fans ... who woke up on Memorial Day to find out Matthew's officially off the market. But we knew this was coming.

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew -- who morphed outta his nerdy role and into this Hollywood hottie ﻿-- popped the question back in November 2016 in Paris. As we reported ... they met at a Wizarding World event in January 2016 at Universal Studios in Orlando, where Angela's an event planner.

