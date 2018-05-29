'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC after Racist Tweet

'Roseanne' Canceled!!! ... After Racist Comment

"Roseanne" -- the breakout hit of 2018 -- has gotten the axe just hours after Roseanne posted a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, saying, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

ABC said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Reaction was unbelievably swift. Roseanne took the tweet down and apologized, but the damage was already done.

Wanda Sykes bailed instantly as a direct result of the tweet. Sara Gilbert tweeted just before ABC's announcement, "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love -- one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

The show premiered in March to an enormous rating of 18 million viewers, triggering a slew of reboot shows. It was renewed for season 2 just days after the debut.