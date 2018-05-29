Vanilla Ice Fan Tumbles Off Stage Vanilla Never Skips a Beat!!

Vanilla Ice Fan Tumbles Off Stage During Concert Trying to Snap Photo

EXCLUSIVE

Vanilla Ice has one helluva determined mind ... 'cause not even one of his fans tripping and inadvertently cartwheeling her ass off stage broke his concentration ... or the concert, for that matter.

We got a hold of this video from a Vanilla Ice concert that went down at La Hacienda Event Center in Odessa, Texas back in October. The person who shot this video tells us the incident happened near the end of the show ... when Vanilla brought a bunch of fans up onstage.

You can see the young female fan at first soaking up the spotlight ... but her luck literally goes downhill after scooting over a bit so she can snap a pic.

Check it out ... that's when she trips and, well, you'll see. We're told security rushed to her aid and they eventually walked her out. We're told there was some blood but it's unclear if paramedics treated her.