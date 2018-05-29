Wayne Rooney & Wife Coleen Hit the Yacht Before Signing MLS Contract

Wayne Rooney & Wife Hit the Yacht Before Signing MLS Contract

Wayne Rooney is taking in some last minute R&R before signing with D.C. United ... chillin' on a yacht in Barbados with his wife and kids ... without a care in the world.

The 32-year-old is thiiiis close to inking his deal to become the latest European superstar to jump to MLS in the U.S. ... even though some critics think he's washed up.

The skeptics ain't bothering Rooney though ... who was busy floating away on an inflatable raft on Monday.

As we previously reported, Rooney flew into D.C. last week to meet with D.C. United team officials to finalize his deal ... though it doesn't appear he's put pen to paper just yet.

Seems Rooney wanted one last getaway before moving the family over and starting his new job -- so expect the official announcement once his vacation wraps up.