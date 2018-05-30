Ambien Tells Roseanne Drug Has No Racist Side Effects

Ambien to Roseanne Our Drug Doesn't Make You Racist!!!

Roseanne Barr should keep Ambien out of her mouth when trying to explain away her racist tweet this week ... so says Ambien.

A rep for the sleep medication brand tells TMZ quite frankly ... "People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world." Sanofi is the pharmaceutical company under which Ambien is sold.

They go on ... "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication." In other words ... our Ambien didn't make you tweet that racist BS -- that's all you, Roseanne.

As we reported ... Roseanne tried blaming the sedative for her racist tweet aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, in which she called her a baby born out of the 'muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.' She also tried saying she thought Valerie was Jewish ...

So yeah ... Roseanne's still canceled.