'Bachelorette' Star Becca Kufrin Dodging Questions About Garrett Liking Bigoted Memes

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Mum on Garrett Yrigoyen Liking Hateful Memes

'Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin happily smiled and posed for cameras in NYC, and appeared unfazed by our guy asking how she feels about her leading guy liking hateful memes on social media.

We got Becca leaving an event Tuesday, and a throng of fans and photogs snapped shots of her before she bolted. We tried to ask her about Garrett Yrigoyen -- the suitor who got Becca's first impression rose on Monday's season premiere, but who's also come under fire for allegedly liking Instagram posts mocking transgender people, Parkland shooting survivors and immigrants.

Garrett, who also appears to be the guy Becca picks in the finale, deleted his Instagram account after the posts were published on several blogs.

If Becca's concerned, she's not showing it in public.